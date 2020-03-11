Closings & Delays
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical is running at Broadway Grand Rapids now through Sunday.

Dahl’s amazing tale is now Grand Rapids’ golden ticket. It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” along with a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more at this everlasting showstopper.

PERFORMANCES

  • Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – 7:30pm
  • Thursday, March 12, 2020 – 7:30pm
  • Friday, March 13, 2020 – 8:00pm
  • Saturday, March 14, 2020 – 2:00pm
  • Saturday, March 14, 2020 – 8:00pm
  • Sunday, March 15, 2020 – 1:00pm
  • Sunday, March 15, 2020 – 6:30pm

Broadway Grand Rapids
122 Lyon St. NW
BroadwayGrandRapids.com
616.235.6285

