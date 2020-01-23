Charity Spectacular kicks off Auto Show weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan International Auto Show is at DeVos Place Thursday – Sunday!

The event kicks off with the Charity Spectacular on Wednesday, January 29th at 6pm. Proceeds from the event go to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation. There will be gourmet food from 20+ local restaurants, a live band, a talent show and a preview of all the cars.

They’re giving eightWest viewers a special price now through January 24th at 11:59pm EST.

BUY 2 TICKETS FOR $200

Give.SpectrumHealth.org