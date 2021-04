GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve all struggled over the past year with adjusting to a new world, a pandemic and a lot of hardship. Many of us are looking to add a little positivity back into our lives!

Tony Rubleski is an author, speaker and consultant with a special keynote presentation tomorrow on how to positively disrupt your mindset!

For more information about Tony, his services, his books or his appearances, visit MindCaptureGroup.com.