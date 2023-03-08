GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It’s Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate than moving and grooving to music by some of West Michigan’s talented artists. The “Music that Raised Us” show offers a chance to do just that. Sarena Rae is in the studio with us to talk more about this March 15th event!

The “Music That Raised Us” show started off as a one time event in honor of Women’s Month,

with the main purpose of empowering women in the community involved in the local arts, while

also celebrating the tremendous impact black women have made throughout music history. The show continues to be performed and is now a staple for promoting Diversity, Belonging, Equity, and Inclusion in the arts, bringing awareness to the adversities and obstacles black women in the music industry.

The show includes some of West Michigan’s finest musicians like Debra Perry, Serita Black Rose, Avalon Cutts Jones, Karisa Wilson, Dr. Charsie Sawyer, Sarena Rae, and more.

The Music That Raised Us

Wednesday, March 15th at Midtown (formerly known as the Listening

Room).

7:30 pm / Doors open 6:00 pm

Tickets: $25 General $35 Premium







