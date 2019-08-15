Celebrating the Greek culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We started today’s show with a little food, a little drink, and a little dancing. You’ll find all three this weekend at Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. Arianna and Stella are in studio to tell us all about it!

Yassou! means welcome and we welcome you to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The event will celebrate the culture and traditions of the Greek Orthodox people. Their will be music, dances, gifts and of course FOOD!

Yassou!