Celebrating the Creston clean up

This summer the Creston Neighborhood of Grand Rapids is getting a make over thanks to some awesome community partners. Here to tell us more about the clean up effort and a fun community street party are Hannah and Tess.

Creston cleaning day is up and running. Zone by zone residents, business owners and local stakeholders are being asked to pick up all that trash, clean those storm drains and help out those who can’t do it on their own. The event is Saturday, June 22 from 8:30am-12pm. Volunteers are being asked to meet in the Creston Neighborhood in the empty grassy lot at the corner of Plainfield Ave and Quimby located on the East side of Plainfield in between Stonesthrow and Creston Brewery.

Then it’s time to celebrate the cleanup with Creston After Dark on July 13. It’s an evening-long street party on Plainfield NE, which will be shut down between Leonard and Grove to help activate the community.