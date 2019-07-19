Celebrating lions – a community partnership

Today marks the North American release of Disney’s remake of The Lion King and John Ball Zoo and Celebration Cinema have a community partnership that coincides with the release. They hope to bring awareness and education towards conservation of African Lions.

Today we have Mike Lomonaco from John Ball Zoo here along with Emily Loeks from Celebration Cinema.

Since the original The Lion King was first released 25 years ago, half of the Africa’s lions have been lost. Only 20,000 remain. This decline and need for increased conservation efforts are what brought John Ball Zoo and Celebration Cinema together. People and organizations are key to saving species, together they hope to find solutions that benefit people and wildlife.

Lion Day at John Ball Zoo on Saturday, July 20th

Guests can learn about African lions in the wild and at John Ball Zoo.

Activities:

Snares to Wares will be on-site with information about their conservation initiatives and what they are doing to protect lions in Africa.

Draw your pride activity

Lion-themed crafts

Lion conservation information

Information on big cats around the world

The first 2,000 guests will receive a coupon for a free popcorn when they see The Lion King at Celebration Cinema.

After viewing The Lion King, people can receive 50% off a paid admission at the Zoo with proof of admission to The Lion King at Celebration Cinema.

The Lion King movie features animals of the African savanna, many of which can be seen at John Ball Zoo; including African lion, warthog, Southern Ground hornbill, and coming in the future Meerkats.