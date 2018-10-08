Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at GVSU Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are bringing you stories that impact the Latino Community here in West Michigan.

All this month and next, Grand Valley State University is holding special events that the community can be a part of.

We have Vanessa Ramirez-Prado in studio with us.

SAINT JOSEPH THE WORKER CATHOLIC CHURCH (SITE VISIT)

Date: Friday, October 12, 2018 12:00 PM

Location: Meet in OMA, 1240 KC at noon

225 32nd St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49548

Catholic Church

WHAT DOES COLUMBUS DAY MEAN NOW? OR WHY HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH MATTERS

Thursday, October 18, 2018

3:00 pm - 4:15 pm

Cook DeWitt Center

Presentation by Rolena Adorno (Sterling Professor of Spanish at Yale University)

SACRAMENTO KNOXX

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

6:00 pm

Cook DeWitt Center

Originally from Southwest Detroit, Sacramento Knoxx is a hip-hop artist who blends Mexican and indigenous music into his artistry. His work and activism is focused on drawing attention to both the historic and contemporary experiences of Native American and Chicanx populations. Knoxx will give a 45-minute performance, followed by a discussion that highlights how creative expression can challenge us to confront social ills and think critically about our own identities.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS (DAY OF THE DEAD)

Date: Thursday, November 1, 2018 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Niemeyer Honors Building Â» Lobby

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, in particular the Central and South regions, and by the people of Mexican ancestry living in other places, especially the United States. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember those who have passed away, and help support their spiritual journey.

LSU 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION (DINNER AND DANCE)

Date: Saturday, November 3, 2018 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Location: Kirkhof Center Â» RM 2250 GRAND RIVER ROOM

The evening will include entertainment, dinner, dance, and prizes.