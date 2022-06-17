GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More than a decade ago, Grand Rapids went viral. The classic song “American Pie” lipdub created a sensation and garnered millions of views online. As that song celebrates 50 years, Don McLean is making a stop in Grand Rapids! West Michigan native and owner of Black Pigeon Studios, Josh Sikkema, has something special planned and he joins us today to tell us all about it!

Black Pigeon Studios aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and Michigan and create an environment where the Hollywood movie industry intersects with our local Michigan industries.