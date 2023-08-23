GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Veterans Service is getting ready to hold its third annual Female Veterans Appreciation Banquet. According to the KCVS, female veterans are still under-represented among those accessing benefits and services that are available to those who have served our country.



KCVS budgeted money for the past three years to help attract more female veterans to those services by hosting female-specific activities, many of which are family-friendly.

The Female Veterans Appreciation Banquet is open for all veterans and their supporters to attend. It’s a first-come, first-serve event and if you’re interested in attending you need to RSVP on Eventbrite or call 616-632-5722 to register.

Female Veterans Appreciation Banquet

August 27

John Ball Zoo Bissell Tree House

Banquet & Speakers: 1 pm-3 pm

Free Zoo Visit: 3 pm-6 pm

Family Friendly