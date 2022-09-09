GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) One of the best things about this time of year is the amazing bounty of fruits, vegetables, flowers and foods that we find in stores. Fresh is the name of the game at Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids.

The experience starts right when you walk up to Kingma’s as you’re greeted by a beautiful selection of fall mums in their garden center. It’s an explosion of fall color to welcome in the brand new season. They also carry sunflowers, potted plants, pepper plants and so many items to help decorate your porch for fall.

Once you enter the store, it’s hard to miss all the fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs that are delivered daily to Kingma’s. From corn to apples to something that’s unique to Kingma’s, Everberries. Everberries are fresh strawberries that continue to replenish themselves until the first frost. Everything you see in their produce area come from local farms.

Don’t forget to take a trip to the deli area. As with their produce, and so much of their selection across the store, the deli offers slicing meats from Michigan companies. They’re also known for their cheese selection, they buy wheels of cheese and cut them fresh. Kingma’s also has fresh house-made salads with tasty recipes like a kale-pesto salad and their homemade cucumber salad. It’s great and easy for entertaining or to pick up right after work for an evening meal.

And we can’t forget the sweet stuff. Kingma’s works with local bakeries to get fresh-baked items delivered several times a week. Enjoy a sweet role or pie with a cup of coffee from Sparrows Coffee. They’ve been open about one year and have a nice patio to enjoy the crisp fall weather and catch up over a fresh cup of coffee.

Kingma’s Market

2225 Plainfield NE

Grand Rapids



