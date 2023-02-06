GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 50 years now, there’s an organization in our community that’s been helping to educate and empower women and once a year they honor West Michigan employers that walk along side women at work. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Pillar Awards! This year’s event takes place on March 9th and the keynote speaker is Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone.

Today we have Sandra Gaddy in studio with us.

33rd Annual Pillar Awards

March 9th @ 11:30am

JW Marriott International Ballroom

GRWRC.org/Pillar

Women’s Resource Center

678 Front Ave NW, Ste 180

616-458-5443