GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 50 years now, there’s an organization in our community that’s been helping to educate and empower women and once a year they honor West Michigan employers that walk along side women at work. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Pillar Awards! This year’s event takes place on March 9th and the keynote speaker is Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone.
Today we have Sandra Gaddy in studio with us.
33rd Annual Pillar Awards
March 9th @ 11:30am
JW Marriott International Ballroom
GRWRC.org/Pillar
Women’s Resource Center
678 Front Ave NW, Ste 180
616-458-5443