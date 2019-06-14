Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Grand Rapids

Fifty years after the Stonewall Riots, cities all around the world are gearing up for Pride events to celebrate civil right victories as well as to promote greater equality!

Tomorrow, Grand Rapids will celebrate diversity and inclusion with the Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

Here to tell us more are Larry DeShane Jr., and Brittini Taylor.

One of the largest one-day events in Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Pride Festival is an event that brings LGBTQ community members, LGBTQ businesses, allies, and organizations together to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and celebrating who you are Proud To Be!

With over 100+ vendors, a Community Stage featuring local LGBTQ artists, the Meijer Family Pavilion, and the Main Stage featuring local drags queens and three national artists, Grand Rapids Pride Festival 2019 will offer something for everyone!

Grand Rapids Pride Festival is a fundraiser for the Grand Rapids Pride Center.