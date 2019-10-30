Celebrating Dia de los Muertos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a big holiday just around the corner, and we’re not talking Halloween. Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican Holiday that honors family and friends who have passed on. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a big family friendly celebration planned and you’re invited! Here to tell us all about it is Gabriella de la vega.

The library will hold a Family Day during Dia de los Muertos on Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 4:30 pm. There will be educational activities for families including a bilingual story time, live music, crafts, and face painting.

The Day of the Dead program and altars will be held at the Grand Rapids Public Library, 111 Library St. NE. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 616-988-5400 or visit our website at www.grpl.org/dayofthedead.