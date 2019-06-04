Celebrating cancer survivors in West Michigan Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The first Sunday in June is National Cancer Survivors Day, a celebration of life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide.

Tomorrow there's a special celebration at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion in Grand Rapids. We have Bert Elliott, a breast cancer survivor, activist and volunteer and Jessica Majerle, events coordinator, Spectrum Health Cancer Center are here to talk the event.

All are welcome to attend. There will be information on during and after treatment, nutrition and physical activity information, a variety of vendors with beneficial community and health information. Local community partners will be on hand with fun activities and giveaways. The festivities will take place throughout Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. Each floor will host different activities, such as musical entertainment, food, information booths, massages and so much more!

Cancer Survivors Day

Wednesday, June 5

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Spectrum Health Cancer Center

Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

145 Michigan Street NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

To RSVP, visit: www.spectrumhealth.org/celebrate-survivors

Free self-parking available:

Ramp 1 off Michigan Street

GRCC Lot at Bostwick and Lyon (shuttle service)

Spectrum Health Cancer Center

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623).