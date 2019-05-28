Celebrating 50 years of Festival of the Arts Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Festival of the Arts is almost here! And this year marks a special milestone, 50 years of Festival. Organizers have a lot in store for this year's celebration and with us today to chat about all things Festival, is Executive Director David Abbott and Jason Madden, Executive Director for the Hope Network Foundation.

50th Annual Festival of the Arts

June 7, 8 & 9

Downtown Grand Rapids

Live music, food, art, family activities

festivalgr.org

About Festival of the Arts

Festival of the Arts began on what’s known as “Calder Plaza” with just a few art displays, two stages and a few food booths. Over the years, Festival’s popularity grew, eventually encompassing most all of downtown with several stages of continuous performances, a Regional Art Exhibition featuring some of the best artists in West Michigan, dozens of food booths all run by nonprofit organizations, and creative activities for children and adults to enjoy!

Festival of the Arts draws hundreds of thousands of people downtown each year to celebrate the arts. The three day event serves as the kick-off to summer in West Michigan.