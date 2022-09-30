GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize may be winding down but we’re gearing up for great fall events across the area. Today we have Joe Hune from Blue Cross Blue Shield to tell us about a special one they’re involved with. Blue Cross is proud to support the Grand Rapids community and with the end of one community tradition, we can now look forward to another with the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot!

Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

November 24th

5K Run/Walk starts at Van Andel

Proceeds from the race help to offset the cost of Grand Rapids Public Schools athletics so that all scholars have the opportunity to participate

To register click here

Sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.