GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Veterans Day is next week and we all look forward to a big tradition to honor our men and women in uniform. This year, due to the pandemic, the annual Veterans Day Parade this year is being replaced with a virtual event.

Commander Eric Nelson and First Vice Commander Harold Mast are here with us today to let us know what to expect!

For more information or to get involved, visit the United Veterans Council of Kent County Facebook.