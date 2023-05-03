GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Friday is a special day — Cinco de Mayo — and we didn’t think the week would be complete without talking about tacos. Condado Tacos joins us today to talk about its specials this week and its amazing menu.

Condado Tacos is a full-service restaurant with great-tasting, crave-able tacos, dips and

bowls, all made fresh and with no preservatives or GMOs. Its founder, Joe Kahn, created

the brand with build-your-own tacos. You can also find suggested tacos on its menu,

with top sellers being Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, among others. The queso is made

with three fresh ingredients and is addictive with light and airy chips. Condado’s delicious margaritas are made with fresh fruit purees.

This week it is celebrating two events:

May 4: May the Fourth Be With You, a quirky holiday honoring Star Wars, with featured item the Skywalker Nachos.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo, with Truth and Dare cards for guests that day

(include the Truth & Date lists), also prizes to be won.

Condado Tacos

449 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

616-734-6815

1874 Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids

616-729-1100

1750 S. Drake Rd., Kalamazoo

269-249-1665

CondadoTacos.com

Sponsored by Condado Tacos.