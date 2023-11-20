GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach Thanksgiving, the countdown to Christmas is underway! In East Grand Rapids, the Gaslight Village Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is coming up this Friday. It’s going to be a family event with fire pits to make s’mores, reindeer, carriage rides, and of course Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

This year’s special guests include EGRHS Madrigals & the Michigan Ballet Academy.

East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting

Friday, November 24

5pm-6pm

Regatta Plaza – Gaslight Village

Photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available following the tree lighting in I’m An Artist Community Studio