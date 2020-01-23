Celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend in downtown GR

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. are hosting a FREE Lunar New Year Festival 2020 this Saturday.

Lunar New Year Festival is a celebration of the New Year based on the lunar calendar. The festival showcases a variety of cultures from all over Asia – including great entertainment and authentic food.

Plus check out the kid’s fun section – there will be dragon dance performances from Calvin College students, firecrackers, and lion dancers.

LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL 2020
Saturday, January 25th
5pm-9pm
555 Monroe Ave NW

For more details, click here.

Want to make a Lunar New Year-inspired dish?
Prosperous Good Fortune Noodle Shrimp:

  • 1 lbs Yakisoba noodles 
  • 1/2 lb shrimp (deveined)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dice garlic 
  • 1/4 Teaspoon thai chili peppers (chopped)
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame oil 
  • 1/2 cup Baby bok choy 
  • 1/2 cup Bell peppers 
  • 1/2 Shitake mushrooms 
  • 2 Tablespoons Shao Hsing rice cooking wine
  • 2 Tablespoons Oyster sauce 
  • 1 Teaspoon soy sauce 
  • 1/2 Teaspoon White pepper 
  • 1 Teaspoon Cornstarch 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 