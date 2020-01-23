Celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. are hosting a FREE Lunar New Year Festival 2020 this Saturday.

Lunar New Year Festival is a celebration of the New Year based on the lunar calendar. The festival showcases a variety of cultures from all over Asia – including great entertainment and authentic food.

Plus check out the kid’s fun section – there will be dragon dance performances from Calvin College students, firecrackers, and lion dancers.

LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL 2020

Saturday, January 25th

5pm-9pm

555 Monroe Ave NW

For more details, click here.

Want to make a Lunar New Year-inspired dish?

Prosperous Good Fortune Noodle Shrimp: