Celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. are hosting a FREE Lunar New Year Festival 2020 this Saturday.
Lunar New Year Festival is a celebration of the New Year based on the lunar calendar. The festival showcases a variety of cultures from all over Asia – including great entertainment and authentic food.
Plus check out the kid’s fun section – there will be dragon dance performances from Calvin College students, firecrackers, and lion dancers.
LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL 2020
Saturday, January 25th
5pm-9pm
555 Monroe Ave NW
For more details, click here.
Want to make a Lunar New Year-inspired dish?
Prosperous Good Fortune Noodle Shrimp:
- 1 lbs Yakisoba noodles
- 1/2 lb shrimp (deveined)
- 1/4 Teaspoon dice garlic
- 1/4 Teaspoon thai chili peppers (chopped)
- 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
- 1/2 cup Baby bok choy
- 1/2 cup Bell peppers
- 1/2 Shitake mushrooms
- 2 Tablespoons Shao Hsing rice cooking wine
- 2 Tablespoons Oyster sauce
- 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon White pepper
- 1 Teaspoon Cornstarch