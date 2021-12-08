Celebrate the holidays in Downtown Rockford this month!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ‘Tis the season for all things holiday – visits from Santa and his reindeer, live nativities and fun, ugly sweater parties. They’ve got all of that and more in downtown Rockford!

Here to tell us all about it are Kris and Megan from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce!

Celebrate the Holidays in Rockford

Carriage Rides – December 9, 10, 16 & 17

Polar Express Event – December 11

Santa Visits – Tonight & December 15

Karaoke & Ugly Sweater Party – December 18

For a full list of holiday activities in Rockford, click here!