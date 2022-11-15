GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so excited for all the holiday fun and events coming and one of northern Michigan’s premiere destinations is getting all decked out. We’re talking about Grand Traverse Resort & Spa! You can enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast, cross items off your shopping list, and even ring in the new year! Let them take care of the cooking at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge on the 16th floor of the resort with spectacular, panoramic views of Grand Traverse bay. Join them on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day for their holiday buffet. They recommend making a reservation as these events sell out quickly.

Then there’s the shopping! On Saturday, December 10th they’re holding a special holiday shopping event with big savings, gift wrapping and a chance to win a gift for yourself. They’re also holding their biggest little holiday party that evening to ring in the holidays!

Grand Traverse Resort is going to kick off 2023 in grand style – they’ve got special package deals on rooms, a four-course dinner with live music and fireworks! You can also let the kids celebrate at the Health Club. The Club is ringing in the new year with a party for kids 6-12 years old that includes pizza, games, swimming, a movie, and balloon drop at midnight!

Self-care can go a long way, especially during the holidays. Whether you are celebrating an office get-together or a reunion of friends this season, make your celebration a cozy and relaxing one at Spa Grand Traverse. They’re got great discounts and offerings for the most wonderful time of the year!

The best place to start booking a trip to the spa, a special weekend getaway or one of their fine dining experiences is online at GrandTraverseResort.com!

