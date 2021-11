GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week is a big one! We have Thanksgiving on Thursday and then the holiday season moves into full swing. Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids is hosting their annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday!

Debbi joins us to tell us what they’ll have going on!

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Gaslight Village

Friday, November 26th

Festivities start at 5pm, Tree Lighting begins around 6:15pm

616-949-2110

GoGaslight.com/Tree-Lighting-Ceremony