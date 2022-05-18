GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Bangladeshi Community of West Michigan is inviting the public to a big celebration on Saturday, May 21st to celebrate “Bengali New Year 1429”. Bengali New Year celebration is a unique occasion where people from two different countries come together and celebrate life. Hundreds of Bangladeshi Nationals from Grand Rapids and nearby cities participate in the celebration. People from all different walks of life enjoy their time with authentic Bengali foods, singing, dancing and socializing.

The Bangladeshi Community of West Michigan does this event every year to expose their children to their rich Bengali cultural heritage, and also to bring cultural diversity to West Michigan.

They are in studio with us today to share their rich culture through food and dance.

Bengali New Year Celebration

Sponsored by American Family Urgent Care, Grand Valley State University, Gordon Food Service

Saturday, May 21

Grandville Middle School

Noon-6pm

Tickets: $20