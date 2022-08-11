GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is home to so many beautiful parks and green spaces and each year, we get the chance to celebrate and help support them! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting its 11th Annual Green Gala tonight at Richmond Park and Stacy joins us today to talk about it!

You can enjoy great local food and drinks from Sixth Street Polish Hall, El Granjero, Daddy Pete’s BBQ, Pochis Sweet Designs, Brewery Vivant, Farmhouse Cider, Art of the Table, Long Road Distillers, Proper Soda, and Boxed Water. There will also be live music and so much more, plus you’ll be helping a great cause!

Green Gala

Tonight from 6pm-9pm

Richmond Park

Hot air balloon rides, local food & drink, live music

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

FriendsofGRParks.org