Celebrate SuperPartyWonderDay at Millennium Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A great event is happening this month at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. We’re talking about SuperPartyWonderDay! It’s an event with a long name and an even longer list of fun activities. We’ve invited Keith Hall from The Grilling Company in to tell us more. Watch the video to see the full conversation.

What is SuperPartyWonderDay?

In a nutshell, it’s bands, beer, bikes and BBQ. But the reason for SuperPartyWonderDay is to have a big-splash celebration of the 6,000+ programs that Kent District Library hosts each year across Kent County. Super Party Wonder Day provides attendees a glimpse of information, ideas and excitement that KDL offers, free of charge to all Kent County residents.

Last year’s SuperPartyWonderDay and attracted more than 3,000 guests. This is a family oriented event that offers fun for everyone.

Sunday, Aug. 11

2 PM to 7 PM

The Meadows at Millennium Park – Walker

superpartywonderday.com