Celebrate summer at the Sunflower Festival

Did you know that now is this is the best time of the year for sunflowers? For two weekends in August, you can take part in the first ever Sunflower Festival at Gull Meadow Farms. Justin Wendzel is here to talk about this fun new event!

Gull Meadow Farms has a unique 5 acre sunflower flower field with several selections of different types of sunflowers. There’s more than 100,000 plants. The festival is a family-friendly festival with slides, wagon rides, a petting farm, mazes and so much more. Everyone gets to take home a u-cut sunflower and each admission gets you a free ticket to the Vintage Market as well.

Sunflower Festival

August 9-11 & August 16-18

Gull Meadow Farms, Richland

www.gullmeadowfarms.com