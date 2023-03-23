GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is in the air at the Grand Rapids Art Museum as they welcome back Art in Bloom this weekend: a 3 day celebration of art and floral design. We have Elizabeth from the GRAM and Geniene, a floral designer participating in the event, with us.

Visitors are invited to tour the galleries and enjoy extravagant floral sculptures inspired by works from the Museum’s permanent collection created by some of our region’s most talented floral designers. These floral sculptures emphasize, challenge, and build upon elements and concepts within the original work of art, creating an extraordinary dialogue between the two pieces.

Art in Bloom

Grand Rapids Art Museum

March 24th-26th

Adults: $15

Seniors, students & youth: $10

ArtMuseumGR.org