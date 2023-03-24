GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re new to lakefront living, looking for that perfect cottage or need some renovation ideas, you can find it all at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.
The three-day exhibition opens today and runs through Sunday at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Exhibitors include everything from home builders and landscapers to maintenance and service companies.
Several seminars are also planned, with topics like shoreline management, cottage décor tips and searching for a vacation home.
Get a taste of summer early this year at the Monroe St. Beach. You can learn sand sculpting skills from a professional, Janet Moore Schrader, The Sandpirate. All weekend she’ll be working on building a giant sandcastle.
On Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm-8pm, check out The Dock Party. There will be music, good and beverages for both adults and children.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-14, 5 and under are free. For more information, go to showspan.com.
