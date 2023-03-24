GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re new to lakefront living, looking for that perfect cottage or need some renovation ideas, you can find it all at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

The three-day exhibition opens today and runs through Sunday at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Exhibitors include everything from home builders and landscapers to maintenance and service companies.

A previous Cottage and Lakefront Living Show. (Courtesy Show Span)

Several seminars are also planned, with topics like shoreline management, cottage décor tips and searching for a vacation home.

Get a taste of summer early this year at the Monroe St. Beach. You can learn sand sculpting skills from a professional, Janet Moore Schrader, The Sandpirate. All weekend she’ll be working on building a giant sandcastle.

On Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm-8pm, check out The Dock Party. There will be music, good and beverages for both adults and children.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-14, 5 and under are free. For more information, go to showspan.com.

Sponsor: Showspan