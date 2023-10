GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A long time Grand Rapids tradition returns this weekend, a weekend where everyone turns Polish! It’s time for the annual Pulaski Days, and we’re joined by Michelle and the Queen and the Court, Avery and Taylor.

All 14 Polish halls and fraternal organizations in Grand Rapids are open to the public. Each hall will feature Polish music with live bands and traditional Polish foods.

Pulaski Days

October 6-8

PulaskiDays.org