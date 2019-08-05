Celebrate National Farmers Market Week with Suzannah Barrie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that it’s National Farmers Market Week? Farmers Markets are a great place to find quality food and products and connect with the people who grow our food. Today we’re seeing how Fulton Street Farmers Market is celebrating with Suzannah Barrie.
Recipes
ZUCCHINI CHIA SUPREME
- 1 cup zucchini
- 1-1/2 cups coconut milk
- 1 T almond butter
- 1 T chia seeds
- 1 tsp. fresh turmeric
- 1 tsp. fresh ginger
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 to 1 cup ice cubes
- Blend until smooth.
WATERMELON FIX
- 1 cup watermelon
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1-1/2cups coconut water
- 1 cup ice cubes
- 1 t fresh mint or rosemary
- Blend until smooth.
STRAWBERRY GAZPACHO
- 1/2 cup sliced cucumber
- 1 cup fresh tomatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 1/2 cup romaine
- 2 T fresh basil
- 1 T vinegar
- 1 T olive oil
- water as needed
- salt/pepper to taste
- avocado for garnish
- Blend until smooth.
CHILLED CUCUMBER SOUP
- 3 sliced cucumbers
- 1/2 cup sliced onions
- 1 T fresh dill
- 1 T lemon juice
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 1 T ground flax seed
- 1-1/2 cups vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- Puree all ingredients together and chill until very cold. Top with additional dill.
- Blend until smooth.
- salt/pepper to taste
National Farmers Market Week
- Tuesday 5PM – 8PM
- Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 8AM – 2PM
- Fulton Street Farmers Market
- Grand Rapids
- fultonstreetmarket.org