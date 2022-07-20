GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A west Michigan farm will be transformed into a space celebrating music, art, nature, joy and camaraderie – it’s the Wild Thyme Music Festival happening next weekend at Fat Blossom Farm in Allegan. Enjoy performances in a wide array of genres including folk, bluegrass, traditional Ugandan, country and rock. There will also be artists and farmers presenting workshops ranging from Medicinal Plant Uses and Production to Appalachian Solo Dance Styles.

The festival is both family and pet friendly and inclusivity sits at the heart of their commitment to the community and our place in the natural world. You can camp on site and enjoy the whole weekend of fun, plus there will be food vendors! It’s everything you need to relax in nature and celebrate our community with music, art and food.

>>>Take a look!

Wild Thyme Music Festival

Fat Blossom Farm, 2086 20th St – Allegan

FatBlossom.com

Click here for the concert lineup, camping information, food vendors and everything else you could need!