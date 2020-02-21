Celebrate MSU at the 10th Annual Spartan Winter Tailgate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Michigan State University Alumni and friends on February 27 at the JW Marriott for a celebration of MSU football – past and present!

The dinner program will honor MSU football legend Gene Washington and his daughter Maya Washington with the Legacy Award. Current coaches, past players and Zeke the Wonderdog will be in attendance to provide update sand insight on the program and of course, for pictures and autographs!

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Rapids Research Center, the Mitch Lyons Tight End Football Scholarship, the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, the Michael Sadler Foundation, and the West Michigan Spartans Outstanding Junior Award Scholarships.

February 27th

JW Marriott Grand Rapids

235 Louis St. NW

6pm – 9pm

Doors open at 6, program begins at 6:30

For tickets and more information, click here.