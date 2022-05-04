GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is quickly approaching – if you want to celebrate mom by making her a fabulous brunch, Suzannah Barrie joins us today from Barrie Beau Herb Farm to show us some old-fashioned and retro brunch dishes with a healthy twist, using fresh produce from the farmers market.

On the menu today is:

  • Mother’s asparagus luncheon dish
  • Mediterranean antipasto strata with basial gremolata
  • Slow cooker poached salmon
  • Waldorf salad with a twist
  • Lemon curd tartlets with fresh berries

For more inspiration and recipes, visit BarrieBeau.com!