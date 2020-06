GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan Women Forward is a statewide organization focused on building a community where women are empowered to be leaders, inventors, dreamers and doers.

Their 28th Annual Luncheon is going virtual this year. We talk to Judy Welch from Michigan Women Forward and Stacie Behler from Meijer about the event.

WomanUp and Celebrate Livestream

June 25th

12:30pm – 1:30pm

Michigan Women Forward Facebook Page

MIWF.org