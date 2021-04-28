Celebrate Michigan Wine Month with Traverse City Uncorked

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is Michigan Wine Month! Did you know that close to 60% of the state’s wine grapes are grown in the Traverse City region?

With more than 40 vineyards and wineries on the Traverse Wine Coast, the area’s become a powerhouse for wine. This year, 5 wineries in the region captured awards at the largest wine competition in America! You can see, taste and experience Michigan wine making and more during a special event taking place throughout the month of May – Traverse City Uncorked!

For all the details, specials and lodging ideas, visit TraverseCity.com/Traverse-City-Uncorked.

