Celebrate Mardi Gras by making these festive drinks!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is Mardi Gras! Of course, we can’t really celebrate with any in-person events or parades this year but you can still make the day special!
Nate Blury, from the Original Tin Cup Co., joins us to show us how to make some fun, Mardi Gras-inspired drinks to enjoy!
THE HURICANE
- 2oz White Rum
- 2oz Dark Rum
- 2oz passion fruit juice
- 1oz Orange Juice
- .5oz Simple Syrup
- .5oz Grenadine
- 1/2 lime (juiced) [add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and strain into a Cocktail Glass. Be sure to garnish with an orange slice and cherry.
HAND GRENADE
- 1oz Gin
- 1oz light rum
- 1oz Vodka
- 2oz green melon liquor
- 2oz fresh pineapple juice