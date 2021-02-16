Celebrate Mardi Gras by making these festive drinks!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is Mardi Gras! Of course, we can’t really celebrate with any in-person events or parades this year but you can still make the day special!

Nate Blury, from the Original Tin Cup Co., joins us to show us how to make some fun, Mardi Gras-inspired drinks to enjoy!

THE HURICANE

2oz White Rum

2oz Dark Rum

2oz passion fruit juice

1oz Orange Juice

.5oz Simple Syrup

.5oz Grenadine

1/2 lime (juiced) [add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and strain into a Cocktail Glass. Be sure to garnish with an orange slice and cherry.

HAND GRENADE

1oz Gin

1oz light rum

1oz Vodka

2oz green melon liquor

2oz fresh pineapple juice

