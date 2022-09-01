GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!

Ana and Angelita join us to tell us what they have in store.

Muskegon County Latino Festival

Hosted by Latinos Working For The Future

September 10th

2pm – 10pm

Hackley Park – Muskegon

Facebook.com/MuskegonCountyLatinoFestival