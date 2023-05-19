GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids to Parks Day is a nationally celebrated holiday centered around connecting children to nature. On this day, student ambassadors from the National Park Trust Youth Leadership Program design and plan their own event in collaboration with a local park in their area. Blandford Nature Center was selected to host an event thanks to student ambassador and local fifth grader Everleigh Murphy.

Katie, from Blandford Nature Center, and Everleigh join us today to talk about everything that’s happening tomorrow.

Blandford Nature Center

Kids to Parks Day

Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

616-735-6240

BlandfordNatureCenter.org