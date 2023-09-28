GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is known for a lot of things: tulips, beautiful beaches and great downtown shopping. It’s also home of the International Festival of Holland, which is happening this weekend.

Mayor Nathan Bocks and Esther, with the International Festival of Holland, join us to tell us about this free, family-friendly event.

International Festival of Holland

Saturday, September 30

Entertainment & the Gentex Children’s Fiesta at 2pm at Holland Civic Center Place

World Arena Soccer Jamboree at 10am at Kollen Park

Parade of Flags beings at 5:30pm

For more information: 616-355-1322

InternationalFestivalHolland.com

