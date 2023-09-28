GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is known for a lot of things: tulips, beautiful beaches and great downtown shopping. It’s also home of the International Festival of Holland, which is happening this weekend.
Mayor Nathan Bocks and Esther, with the International Festival of Holland, join us to tell us about this free, family-friendly event.
International Festival of Holland
Saturday, September 30
Entertainment & the Gentex Children’s Fiesta at 2pm at Holland Civic Center Place
World Arena Soccer Jamboree at 10am at Kollen Park
Parade of Flags beings at 5:30pm
For more information: 616-355-1322
InternationalFestivalHolland.com
