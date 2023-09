GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s going to be a beautiful weekend to get out and enjoy the lakeshore! In Grand Haven, they’re celebrating Hispanic heritage at the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta. Reyna joins us today!

Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Saturday, Sept. 16

Parade of Flags at 11:30 a.m.

Fiesta 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Waterfront Stadium

Concert – Bobby Puldio at 6pm at Waterfront Stadium

TCPuentes.org/Fiesta