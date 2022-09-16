GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and there are so many great cultural events, festivals and educational programs to check out throughout the entire month across West Michigan.
Today we want to take you to the lakeshore for the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta that involves a concert tonight and a festival next weekend. Reyna joins us today to tell us what we can expect!
Waterfront Concert
Tribute to the Queen of Tejano Music / Selena
Look-alike Contest
Friday, September 16th
Gates open at 5pm
Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium
Contest @ 7pm, concert from 7:30-9pm
Tickets: $5 at the door
Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
Saturday, September 24th
Central Park – Grand Haven
11am-10:30pm
Food vendors, live music, dance performances, beer tent, youth & kids activities
TCPuentes.org/Fiesta/Fiesta-2022