GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Fall means the changing of seasons and the return of some of our favorite fall events! Couture for a Cure is back for its 18th year, bringing together fashion, fun and philanthropy in support of Van Andel Institute’s mission.

Carol Van Andel and Kailey from Amway North America join us today!

This year’s featured designer is SIMKHAI. Guests will be treated to a fashion show by Leigh’s, the Artistry™ beauty bar, seated dinner, a strolling cocktail hour, silent auction (with an opportunity bid on the new Artistry Labs™ Retexturing System!) and a thrilling after-party featuring live entertainment from AB. Guests will receive exclusive gift bags featuring exclusive items from Artistry™ and event sponsors.

Get more details at VAI.org/Event/Couture-for-a-Cure-2023