Celebrate fall with Romence Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is almost here, such a beautiful time of the year and to celebrate that, we have Katey from Romence Gardens in our studio! Fall is the perfect time to plant bulbs for beautiful spring colors.
It’s so bright and cheery at Romence Gardens where the flowers are grown on site and because it’s locally owned, everything is very fresh, the plants are not trucked in from another state.
Fork Fest
- Romence Gardens
- October 25
- 6PM – 9PM
- 265 Lakeside Drive NE – Grand Rapids
- Tickets at localfirst.com
Romence Gardens
- 265 Lakeside Drive NE – Grand Rapids
- 616-451-8214
- Open Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
- Saturday 9AM-4PM
- Sunday Closed