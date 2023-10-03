GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The temperature will finally drop a little this weekend which is the perfect time for the Harvest Festival at Blandford Nature Center. Sarah joined us to talk about what center has in store for Saturday.

Expect games, crafts, candle dipping, rope making, face painting, wildlife presentations, scarecrow making, a petting zoo and more. There will be food and drink from the El Caribe food truck and freshly pressed apple cider samples.

Blandford Nature Center

Harvest Festival: October 7 from 10 am-2 pm

$10 for members, $13 for non-members, free for children 3 and under

1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

616-735-6240

BlandfordNatureCenter.org