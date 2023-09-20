GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may feel like summer outside today but most of us are in the fall spirit. Many of us are starting to decorate our homes and spaces with in-season plants like mums and fun fall decorations like gourds and cornstalks.

Our friends at Ludema’s Floral and Garden are celebrating the changing of the season all week long. Fall Festival Week runs through Saturday, Sept. 23. You can sign up for a time to visit Ludema’s and create a fall patio pot. You can bring your own or purchase one from them.

During Fall Festival Week shop for fall hardy mums, fall planters, pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, and fresh flower arrangements.

You can also sign up to make a pumpculent. Pumpculents are pumpkins decorated with succulents and other fall accents. The staff at Ludema’s tell us they will last all season with light misting here and there. The class is happening on Saturday morning. You can sign up for the event on Ludema’s website!

Ludema’s Floral and Garden

3408 Eastern SE

Grand Rapids

616-452-2961

Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Closed Sunday

