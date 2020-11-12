Celebrate Diwali virtually this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Diwali is a festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of light over dark and good over evil, and the blessings of victory, freedom, and enlightenment.

We have Ace from the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival and Dr. Abha Gupta Varma from Cherry Health to tell us more about this years Diwali festivities!

Diwali Puja:

5.30 Ram Parivar Shodashopachar Puja

7.00 PM Shodashopchar puja for Maha Lakshmi

7.30 PM Archana for Maha Lakshmi and Ram Parivar followed by Arati.

8.00 PM Last Archana for Maha Lakshmi and Ramparivar

Click here for details about how to view a livestream of the live events on Saturday!

Diwali

Saturday, November 14th

West Michigan Hindu Temple – Whitneyville

616-868-9909

WestMichiganHinduTemple.org