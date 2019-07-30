Celebrate Day of Play

For many, July 31st might be a day like another, but for the City of Grand Rapids it is also known as the Day of Play and to celebrate the occasion, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting a totally free outdoor event for kids and families. Maggie Lancaster is here with details.

It all started two years ago, when Mayor Bliss declared July 31st as the official “Grand Rapids Day of Play” in honor of the Children’s Museum’s 20th birthday. This year, they’re celebrating their 2nd annual event and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Wednesday, July 31 from 4-8pm at Rosa Parks Circle

It’s FREE!

It’s a great opportunity for families to get outside and PLAY, in the center of our beautiful city.

This special event features a collaboration of community partners offering creative, interactive play experiences, including games, crafts, and of course, bubbles! Special musical guest Jim Dandy and the Fancy Pants will be performing on the stage.