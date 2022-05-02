GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and we’re celebrating a bit early! Today we have Nate Blury back with us along with Oscar Moreno, Executive Chef at MeXo to talk about a special event coming up this week.

Noche de Zapoteca

Friday, May 6 @ 6pm

MeXo – 118 Fulton St. E

Tickets: MeXogr.com/specialty-dinners

Price: $160

Can’t make it to the event? Here are some cocktails you can make at home!

Cocktail #1:

1.5 oz Mezcal (G4), 0.5 oz Lime Juice, 0.5 oz Pineapple Juice, 0.5 oz Velvet Falernum, 0.5 oz Orage Agave Syrup, 3-4 dashed Chipolte Cacao Bitters. Shake and serve in a rocks glass and garnish with a pineapple fran.

Cocktail #2:

2 Parts Tequila to 1 Part Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, and 1 Part Agave Syrup. Shake and pour over ice and add your favorite garnish!

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.